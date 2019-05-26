Advertisement
Newsgeneral elections 2019
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2019

Election Commission lifts model code of conduct with immediate effect

In an instruction to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of state governments, the commission said the model code had been lifted with immediate effect.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2019, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Election Commission lifts model code of conduct with immediate effect

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday announced that the model code of conduct, which came into force on March 10 when the Lok Sabha election dates were declared, has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect. In an instruction to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of state governments, the commission said the model code had been lifted with immediate effect.

Live TV

The model code of conduct bars the party in power from using official machinery to further its political interests. The poll panel uses the model code to pull up politicians who are either found guilty of threatening voters or using religion and bribe to seek votes.

The election watchdog used its constitutional powers to ban some politicians from campaigning for a few days. It cited the disruption of level-playing field to ban biopics on politicians, including one on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till the election process was over. The seven-phase electoral exercise began on April 11 and ended on May 19.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station