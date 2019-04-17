Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Balaghat is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh state in central India. This constituency covers the entire Balaghat district and part of Seoni district.

Balaghat registered 77.36 per cent voter turnout in 2019, a gain of 9.15 per cent. The total number of electors in the constituency is 1765938 while the total voter turnout is 1366098. While in 2014, the constituency registered 68.21 per cent voter turnout. The total number of electors in the constituency was 1629407 while the total voter's turnout was 1111344.

Kankar Munjare of Bahujan Samaj Party, Ali MR Khan of Communist Party of India, Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen of Bharatiya Janata Party and Madhu Bhagat of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. Balaghat will go to polls on April 29, the fourth of the seven phase polls. The couting of votes will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANKAR MUNJARE Bahujan Samaj Party 2 ALI .M R. KHAN Communist Party of India 3 DR DHAL SINGH BISEN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 MADHU BHAGAT Indian National Congress 5 ABHISHEK BILHORE Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 6 KARAN SINGH NAAGPURE Bahujan Mukti Party 7 JAISINGH TEKAM Gondvana Gantantra Party 8 MUKESH BANSOD Ambedkarite Party of India 9 YUVRAJ SINGH BAIS Proutist Bloc, India 10 RAJAN MASIH Bharat Prabhat Party 11 BABOO RAJENDRA DHOKE Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 12 SATISH TIWARI Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 13 ADVOCATE SATYAPRAKASH SHULKE (LODHI) Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party 14 KISHOR SAMRITE Independent 15 GLG TANDEKAR Independent 16 NARAYAN BANJARE Independent 17 PITAM BORKAR Independent 18 BODHSINGH BHAGAT Independent 19 MAKBOOL SHAH Independent 20 SHRIMATI MANISHA VAID Independent 21 MEERSHYAM LILHARE LODHI Independent 22 RAKESH KUMAR Independent 23 RUPLAL KUTRAHE (SAMAJ SEVAK ) LODHI Independent

Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments — Baihar, Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat and Seoni.

The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election.