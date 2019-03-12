Congress is anti-thesis of Gandhian culture, says Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and said that that main opposition party of the country has forgotten the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. The PM Minister expressed his strong views about Congress in a blog titled ''When a handful of salt shook an Empire!''.

In his blog, the PM accused the Congress party of dividing the country on caste and religious lines and promoting the dynasty culture.

Tributes to Bapu and all those who marched with him to Dandi in pursuit of justice and equality.



Sharing a few thoughts on the Dandi March, the ideals of Bapu and his disdain for the Congress culture in my blog.https://t.co/QVuDNCZoXL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2019

"In many of his works, Gandhi Ji said that he does not believe in inequality and caste divisions. Sadly, Congress has never hesitated from dividing society. The worst caste riots and anti-Dalit massacres happened under Congress rule," the PM wrote in the blog.

The Prime Minister stated that Mahatma Gandhi had understood the Congress culture very well, "which is why he wanted the Congress disbanded, especially after 1947".

Calling Congress and corruption as two sides of a coin, the Prime Minister accused the Congress and its leaders of deep-neck involvement in graft.

Quoting the 'Father of The Nation' as saying that misgovernance and corruption always go together, PM Modi said while his government had "done everything" to punish the corrupt, "...the nation has seen how Congress and corruption have become synonyms. Name the sector and there will be a Congress scam- from defence, telecom, irrigation, sporting events to agriculture, rural development and more."

He accused Congress leaders of "filling their own bank accounts and leading luxurious lifestyles at the cost of providing basic necessities to the poor".

PM Modi also accused the Congress of promoting the "Dynasty Culture" even though Mahatma Gandhi "despised" the dynastic politics.

The PM also shared the link of his blog with millions of his followers on his Twitter handle.

The hard-hitting blog from the PM also talked about the famous Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi which had then shaken the roots of the mighty British Empire.

The PM began by hailing Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, who he said, was the main man who planned every minute aspect of the Dandi March.

PM Modi also referred to the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government and said, ''A firm believer in democracy, Bapu said, 'I understand democracy as something that gives the weak the same chance as the strong.' Ironically, Congress gave the nation the Emergency, when our democratic spirit was trampled over. The Congress misused Article 356 several times. If they did not like a leader, that Government was dismissed. Always eager to promote dynastic culture, Congress has no regard for democratic values."

He quoted Mahatma Gandhi as saying: "I am sorry to have to say that many Congressmen have looked upon this item (Swaraj) as a mere political necessity and not as something indispensable...I would go to the length of giving the whole Congress a decent burial, rather than put up with the corruption that is rampant."

The PM concluded by saying that "thankfully", today the country has a government that is "working on Bapu's path and a Jan Shakti that is fulfilling his dream of freeing India from the Congress Culture!"

The PM's blog comes in the aftermath of increased Congress attack on the Narendra Modi government over the recent Pulwama attack.

''The choice is between Mahatma Gandhi's India and Nathuram Godse's India with love on one hand and hate on the other,'' Congress president Rahul Gandhi had told his party's booth workers on Monday, a day after the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

In an all-out attack against PM Modi, the Gandhi scion flayed him on a host of issues such as the Rafale deal, Doklam, employment generation, national security and the alleged agrarian distress.