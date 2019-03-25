Advertisement
Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's first look as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal out—See inside

She plays the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal in the biopic which traces her entire journey and how she braved all odds.

New Delhi: Drop everything else as Deepika Padukone's first look from her upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' is out. She plays the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal in the biopic which traces her entire journey and how she braved all odds.

The film is being helmed by 'Raazi' fame director Meghna Gulzar and Vikrant Massey play an important role in the movie. Deepika is not only playing the titular role of the acid attack survivor but also producing the project.

Noted south film critic Ramesh Bala shared the first look still on Twitter. He wrote: Here is @deepikapadukone 's FL as Acid Attack Survivor from the movie #Chappak She plays a character #Malti - Based on the true story of Acid Attack Survivor/Activist #LaxmiAgarwal Shooting starts today in Delhi.. #MeghnaGulzar directs. Check it out here:

Later, Deepika too shared the first look on social media along with the release date. 

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'. With this movie, the actress is also venturing into production. This is the first time that Deepika will be seen playing a character based on real-life.

