CLASS 7 STUDENT

Class 7 student allegedly hacked to death by seniors, school buries body in campus

The minor was allegedly tortured for hours and later taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2019, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
DEHRADUN: A 12-year-old student was beaten to death by his seniors at a boarding school in Dehradun. In an effort to cover up the matter, the school authorities buried the minor's body inside the campus.

The incident took place on March 10 but came to light recently. The victim's parents, who live in Hapur, were not even informed about their ward's demise, said Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukret.
 
The child – a student of Class 7 – had reportedly stolen some biscuits during a school outing, resulting in the school authorities barring all students from leaving the campus as a punishment. Later, angry seniors allegedly assaulted the minor with cricket bats and wickets as they considered him responsible for the denial of permission by school authorities to leave the campus, the SSP told news agency PTI.

The victim was reportedly tortured for hours in the afternoon and later taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. Instead of reporting the matter to police, the victim's body was buried inside the campus by the school authorities to cover up the murder.

“Two senior students had beaten him. Postmortem report revealed internal injury shock as cause of death. Five people including two students have been arrested," the SSP told news agency ANI.

The other three arrested persons are school manager, warden and physical training teacher. 

The incident came to light after the intervention of the Uttarakhand Commission for Protection of Child Rights. 

