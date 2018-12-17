Advertisement
WhatsApp rolls out Picture-in-Picture mode for Android users

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2018, 06:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out the much talked about Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for Android users.

The feature will allow users to continue the video call on a minimised screen while browsing through the rest of their conversation.

The update is available now at Google Play with the latest WhatsApp`s version 2.18.380.

It was earlier available for Android beta users running Android operating system (OS version 4.4 and above) only. The PiP feature was rolled out in January for the iOS users.

In August, WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp, reported that the messaging app will also be bringing Dark Mode feature for its users. Dark Mode will reduce the strain on the eyes for those who use the app in the dark or at night time.

WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and is one of the most popular mobile apps worldwide.

 

