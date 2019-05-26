Advertisement
Sushma Swaraj intervenes after German national reportedly threatens to return Padma Shri

Friederike was reportedly threatened to give back her award after her application for visa extension for further stay in India was rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2019, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday took cognizance of a media report which claimed that German national Friederike Irina Bruning has threatened to return the Padma Shri awarded to her. "Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report," the minister said.

Friederike was reportedly threatened to give back her award after her application for visa extension for further stay in India was rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs. She was given the award earlier this year for her contribution towards cow protection. 

Friederike is known as 'gau mata ki aashraydaatri' (one who gives shelter to cows) and has been taking care of 1,200 cows in her ‘gaushala’ in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for the past 23 years. She takes care of homeless, abandoned, sick, blind and badly injured cows in her ‘gaushala’ which is managed through monthly expenses of Rs 22 lakh (for medicine, food, grain and salaries) received through rent from her properties in Berlin.

"Like past few years, this year too, the list of Padma awardees is full of unsung heroes who has been contributing to the society unnoticed," a Home Ministry official had said while naming her for the award.

