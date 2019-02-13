Indian jewels sparkle at NYFW ramp

New York: Indian jewels sparkled at popular designer Bibhu Mohapatra's show at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) ramp.

Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi unveiled their new jewelry line at the fashion extravaganza in a show organized in association with Forevermark.

Over 40 jewelry pieces in 18 karat white and rose gold were curated specifically for creations by Mohapatra, who celebrated his tenth-anniversary collection by getting his clients to bring his gowns to life.

Mohaptra's Fall Winter 2019 collection was inspired by his trip to Mount Stewart, UK.