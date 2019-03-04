Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu to star in 'Malang'

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani is all set to join forces with superstar Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapoor for a film titled 'Malang'. The revenge drama will be directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day, next year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in #Malang... A revenge drama... Directed by Mohit Suri... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani... #ValentineDay 2020 release.”

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. The film will hit the screens on June 5 this year and is one of the biggest releases. It has been made on a huge budget and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and others.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will be seen in 'Kalank' along with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and others. The film is one of the most-anticipated releases this year.

Coming to Anil, the actor is basking in the success of his latest outing 'Total Dhamaal'. The film hit the screens on February 22 and is a complete laughter riot. It has minted over Rs 100 crore at the box office and continues going strong.

With an impressive star cast, we wonder what 'Malang' has to offer!