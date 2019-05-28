Advertisement
Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag, firing still on

At least 3 terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the area. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2019, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ANANTNAG: At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces at Kazhwan forest area near Khundru in Anantnag in South Kashmir on Tuesday. No bodies have been recovered yet. There are more terrorists likely to have been trapped in the area. 

"A brief exchange of firing took place between militants and security forces in Kachwan forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," a police official said. 

Exchange of fire is currently underway. Additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and prevent the militants from escaping. 

The encounter comes hours after suspected terrorists shot dead a 39-year-old man in Babagund area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday evening. Earlier, one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama. Musa was the head of al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind. 

