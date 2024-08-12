कहीं आपका पार्टनर आपको Manipulate तो नहीं कर रहा? ऐसे करें पता

Manipulation क्या है?

Manipulation का मतलब है मेंटल और emotional exploitation से किसी को कंट्रोल करना

Manipulation कैसे काम करता है?

Manipulators आपकी कमजोरियां जानकर उन्हें अपनी मंजिल तक पहुंचने के लिए इस्तेमाल करते हैं.

Signs को पहचानें

अगर आप emotionally थक चुके हैं, टेंन में रहते हैं या डरा हुआ महसूस करते हैं, तो शायद आप manipulation से गुजर रहे हैं

Gaslighting

Gaslighting ,में manipulator आपके emotions को छोटा करते हैं औप आपसे झूठ बोलते हैं, जैसे कि आप पागल हैं

Passive Aggressive Behavior

Passive-aggressive behavior में manipulator डायरेक्ट बात करने की गह आपको avoid करना शुरू करते हैं

झूठ बलना और इल्जाम लगाना

Manipulative log apni galtiyon ko nahi maante aur aapko blame karte hain, jisse aap confuse ho jaate hain

धमकी

manipulative लोग आपको फोर्स कर सकते हैं या खुद को नुकसान पहुंचाने की धमकी दे सकते हैं

Withdrawal and Withholding

इसमें आपको silent treatment दिया जाता है और affection रोका जाता है

Isolation

Manipulative लोग आपको आपके ही दोस्त और परिवार से दूर करते हैं ताकि आप उनके कंट्रोल में रहें

मदद लें

अगर आप Manipulation का सामना कर रहे हैं तो सपोर्ट लें. Professional Help लें.

