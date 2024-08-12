कहीं आपका पार्टनर आपको Manipulate तो नहीं कर रहा? ऐसे करें पता

Manipulation का मतलब है मेंटल और emotional exploitation से किसी को कंट्रोल करना
Manipulators आपकी कमजोरियां जानकर उन्हें अपनी मंजिल तक पहुंचने के लिए इस्तेमाल करते हैं.
अगर आप emotionally थक चुके हैं, टेंन में रहते हैं या डरा हुआ महसूस करते हैं, तो शायद आप manipulation से गुजर रहे हैं
Gaslighting ,में manipulator आपके emotions को छोटा करते हैं औप आपसे झूठ बोलते हैं, जैसे कि आप पागल हैं
Passive-aggressive behavior में manipulator डायरेक्ट बात करने की गह आपको avoid करना शुरू करते हैं
Manipulative log apni galtiyon ko nahi maante aur aapko blame karte hain, jisse aap confuse ho jaate hain
manipulative लोग आपको फोर्स कर सकते हैं या खुद को नुकसान पहुंचाने की धमकी दे सकते हैं
इसमें आपको silent treatment दिया जाता है और affection रोका जाता है
Manipulative लोग आपको आपके ही दोस्त और परिवार से दूर करते हैं ताकि आप उनके कंट्रोल में रहें
अगर आप Manipulation का सामना कर रहे हैं तो सपोर्ट लें. Professional Help लें.