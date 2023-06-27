Uric Acid की वजह से बढ़ने लगा Joint Pain, इस सब्जी का जूस पीने से दर्द की होगी छुट्टी
Uric Acid की वजह से बढ़ने लगा Joint Pain, इस सब्जी का जूस पीने से दर्द की होगी छुट्टी

High Uric Acid Control Tips: भारत में यूरिक एसिड की समस्या बढ़ती ही जा रही है, पहले सिर्फ बजुर्गों में ये परेशानी देखी जाती थी, लेकिन आजकल यंग एज ग्रुप के लोगों को भी ऐसी शिकायत होती है.

Uric Acid की वजह से बढ़ने लगा Joint Pain, इस सब्जी का जूस पीने से दर्द की होगी छुट्टी

Bottle Gourd Juice For Uric Acid: यूरिक एसिड मौजूदा दौर की आम समस्या बन चुकी है, जिसके लिए अनहेल्दी फूड हैबिट्स और खराब लाइफस्टाइल को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जा सकता है. यूरिक एसिड एक तरह की शारीरिक गंदगी है जो कई परेशानियों को जन्म देती हैं, जिसमें जोड़ों का दर्द, चलने फिरने में परेशानियां और पैरों में सूजन शामिल हैं. हालांकि अगर आप डाइट में थोड़ा बदलाव करेंगे तो इस दिक्कत को दूर किया जा सकता है. आप अपनी डेली डाइट में लौकी का जूस शामिल करें, इसका असर कुछ ही दिनों में देखने को मिल जाएगा.

