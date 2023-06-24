Diabetes के मरीजों के लिए खजूर फायदेमंद है या नुकसानदेह? जानिए शुगर लेवल बढ़ेगा या नहीं
Diabetes के मरीजों के लिए खजूर फायदेमंद है या नुकसानदेह? जानिए शुगर लेवल बढ़ेगा या नहीं

Diabetes Diet: खजूर का स्वाद भला किसी अपनी तरफ न खींचता होगा. लोग इसका शेक बनाकर पीना पसंद करते हैं, लेकिन इसका स्वाद मीठा होता है, तो क्या डायबिटीज के मरीज इस फल को खा सकते हैं?

Are Dates Good For Diabetic Patient: खजूर एक बेहद लजीज फल है, लोग इसे हर मौसम खाना पसंद करते हैं, लेकिन सर्दियों में इसका खास तौर से सेवन किया जाता है क्योंकि इसकी तासीर गर्म होती है. इसकी न्यूट्रीशनल वैल्यू के कारण अक्सर हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट इसे खाने की सलाह देते हैं. चूंकि ये एक मीठा फल है इसलिए डायबिटीज के मरीजों को अक्सर ये कंफ्यूजन रहती है कि क्या वो इसे खा सकते है, अगर हां, तो कितनी मात्रा में. इसके लिए हमने बात की मशहूर डाइटीशियन आयुषी यादव (Ayushi Yadav) से, उन्होंने बताया कि चूंकि खजूर में फाइबर की मात्रा काफी ज्यादा होती है, इसलिए मधुमेह के रोगियों के लिए ये बेहतरीन फल है.

