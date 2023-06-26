Hair Care: बालों की जड़ों में होता है दर्द? फॉलो करें ये टिप्स, तुरंत मिलेगा आराम
topStories1hindi1755312
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Hair Care: बालों की जड़ों में होता है दर्द? फॉलो करें ये टिप्स, तुरंत मिलेगा आराम

Hair Root Problem: कई लोगों के बालों की जड़ों में दर्द होता है. ऐसे में आप नेचुरल चीजें (natural things) अपना सकते हैं जो कि आपके बालों की जड़ों के दर्द को दूर करने में मदद करेंगे. 

 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hair Care: बालों की जड़ों में होता है दर्द? फॉलो करें ये टिप्स, तुरंत मिलेगा आराम

Hair Root Pain: कई लोगों के बालों की जड़ों में दर्द होता है. लेकिन कभी आपने सोचा है कि बालों की जड़ों में आखिर दर्द क्यों होता है? जड़ों में दर्द के पीछे कई कारण होते हैं. जैसे की टाइट हेयर स्टाइल बनाना, स्कैल्प में इंफेक्शन या फिर नमी की कमी होना. ऐसे में बालों की जड़ों में तेज दर्द होता है. चलिए हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कुछ ऐसे नेचुरल चीजें (natural things) जो कि आपके बालों की जड़ों के दर्द को दूर करने में मदद करेंगे. चलिए जानते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज