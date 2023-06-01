Headache: सिरदर्द से हैं परेशान? इन टिप्स से तुरंत मिलेगा आराम
Headache: सिरदर्द से हैं परेशान? इन टिप्स से तुरंत मिलेगा आराम

Headache Relief: क्या आप भी सिरदर्द  से परेशान रहते हैं.  चलिए हम यहां आपको कुछ ऐसे तरीके बताएंगे जिनसे आप गर्मियों में होने वाले सिरदर्द से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं.
 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Headache: सिरदर्द से हैं परेशान? इन टिप्स से तुरंत मिलेगा आराम

Headache Relief Tricks: क्या आप भी सिरदर्द  से परेशान रहते हैं. वैसे तो सिरदर्द एक आम समस्या बन गई है. लेकिन हर बार सिरदर्द के लिए दवाएं लेने से कई तरह के साइड इफेक्ट्स देखने को मिलते हैं. ऐसे में अब आपको सिरदर्द होने पर दवाईयां लेने से बचना चाहिए. चलिए हम यहां आपको कुछ ऐसे तरीके बताएंगे जिनसे आप गर्मियों में होने वाले सिरदर्द से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं.
इन तरीकों से पाएं सिरदर्द से छुटकारा-
अदरक की चाय-

