Cancer: कैंसर होने से पहले बॉडी देती है ये संकेत, नजरअंदाज करने से गंवानी पड़ सकती है जान
topStories1hindi1718963
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Cancer: कैंसर होने से पहले बॉडी देती है ये संकेत, नजरअंदाज करने से गंवानी पड़ सकती है जान

 Signals Getting Cancer:  बीमारी के संकेतों को नजरअंदाज नहीं करना चाहिए.वहीं अगर कैंसर जैसी खतरनाक का सही समय पर पता लग जाए तो इसे ठीक किया जा सकता है.

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

Cancer: कैंसर होने से पहले बॉडी देती है ये संकेत, नजरअंदाज करने से गंवानी पड़ सकती है जान

Body Gives These Signals Before Getting Cancer: बीमार होने पर बॉडी कई तरह के संकेत देती है.वहीं कई बार हम इन संकेतों को साधारण समझकर अनदेखा कर देते हैं, लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि ऐसा करना आपको मुश्किल में डाल सकता है. जी हां किसी भी तरह की बीमारी के संकेतों को नजरअंदाज नहीं करना चाहिए.ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि ये लक्षण कैंसर जैसी जानलेवा बीमारी के भी हो सकते हैं. वहीं अगर कैंसर जैसी खतरनाक का सही समय पर पता लग जाए तो इसे ठीक किया जा सकता है.चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि कैंसर की बीमारी के क्या लक्षण होते हैं?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला