Diabetes के मरीज फौरन छोड़ दें अपनी ये 3 आदतें, नहीं तो पड़ सकता है पछताना
topStories1hindi1712516
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Diabetes के मरीज फौरन छोड़ दें अपनी ये 3 आदतें, नहीं तो पड़ सकता है पछताना

Diabetes Control: डायबिटीज आज के समय में बहुत ही आम बात बीमारी हो गई है. इस बीमारी की मुख्य वजह बुरी खानपान की आदतें होती हैं. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आपको किन आदतों को आज ही बदल देना चाहिए.

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Diabetes के मरीज फौरन छोड़ दें अपनी ये 3 आदतें, नहीं तो पड़ सकता है पछताना

Diabetes Control Tips: डायबिटीज आज के समय में बहुत ही आम बात बीमारी हो गई है. इस बीमारी की मुख्य वजह बुरी खानपान की आदतें होती हैं. डायबिटीज की मुख्य वजहों में से एक है बुरी खानपान की आदत है.आइये जानते हैं कुछ खानपान की बुरी आदतों के बारे में, जो की डायबिटीज जैसी बीमारी का कारण बन सकती हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kalwa Benefits
तीन बार कलावा लपेटने की यह वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान!