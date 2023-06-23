Health Tips: प्रेशर कुकर में पकाकर गलती से भी न खाएं ये फूड्स, बिगड़ सकती है सेहत
topStories1hindi1750786
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Health Tips: प्रेशर कुकर में पकाकर गलती से भी न खाएं ये फूड्स, बिगड़ सकती है सेहत

 Pressure Cooker: आजकल ज्यादातर लोग कुकर का इस्तेमाल करते हैं.. लेकिन ये खाना कितना फायदेमंद है यह किसी को नहीं पता होता है.  हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि कुकर में किन चीजों को पकाकर नहीं खाना चाहिए?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

Health Tips: प्रेशर कुकर में पकाकर गलती से भी न खाएं ये फूड्स, बिगड़ सकती है सेहत

Foods That Should Not Be Cooked In Pressure Cooker: आजकल ज्यादातर लोग जल्दबाजी में रहते हैं.जिसकी वजह से सभी लोग कुकर का इस्तेमाल करते हैं. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि कुकर में खाना बनाने से वह जल्दी बन जाता है. वहीं यह स्वादिष्ट भी होता है. लेकिन ये खाना कितना फायदेमंद है यह किसी को नहीं पता होता है. आपको पता है कि कुछ चीजों को कुकर में पकाकर खाने से ये आपकी सेहत को नुकसान पहुंचा सकती हैं.चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि कुकर में किन चीजों को पकाकर नहीं खाना चाहिए?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!