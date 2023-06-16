Urine Infection के समय भूलकर भी न खाएं ये चीजें, पढ़ सकता है पछताना
topStories1hindi1740800
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Urine Infection के समय भूलकर भी न खाएं ये चीजें, पढ़ सकता है पछताना

Urine Infection Symptom In Hindi: यूरिन इंफेक्शन आज के समय में एक बड़ी समस्या बनता जा रहा है.  हम यहां आपको बताते हैं कि यूरिन इंफेक्शन  के समय आपको किन चीजों का सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Urine Infection के समय भूलकर भी न खाएं ये चीजें, पढ़ सकता है पछताना

Urine Infection Symptom: यूरिन इंफेक्शन आज के समय में एक बड़ी समस्या बनता जा रहा है. यूरिन इंफेक्शन होने पर व्यक्ति को पेशाब में दिक्कत होने लगती है. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इस इन्फेक्शन में पेशाब के दौरान जलन और दर्द होने लगता है.  वहीं यह दिक्कत पुरुष और महिलाओं दोनों को हो सकती है. इसलिए यूरिन इंफेक्शन  होने पर आपको अपनी सेहत का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि अगर आप यूरिन इंफेक्शन के समय अपना ध्यान नहीं रखते हैं तो आपको कई और तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताते हैं कि यूरिन इंफेक्शन  के समय आपको किन चीजों का सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!