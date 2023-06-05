Cholesterol: डाइट में शामिल करें ये चीजें, तेजी से घटेगा कॉलेस्ट्रॉल
Cholesterol: डाइट में शामिल करें ये चीजें, तेजी से घटेगा कॉलेस्ट्रॉल

 Reduce Cholesterol: कोलेस्ट्रॉल की समस्या आजकल आम हो गई है. कोलेस्ट्रॉल की दिक्कत होने पर आपको हार्ट अटैक का खतरा बढ़ता है.  हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल को कैसे कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं?

Jun 05, 2023

Cholesterol: डाइट में शामिल करें ये चीजें, तेजी से घटेगा कॉलेस्ट्रॉल

How To Reduce Cholesterol: कोलेस्ट्रॉल की समस्या आजकल आम हो गई है. कोलेस्ट्रॉल की दिक्कत होने पर आपको हार्ट अटैक का खतरा बढ़ता है. बता दें कोलेस्ट्रॉल की दिक्कत गलत लाइफस्टाइल और मसालेदार चीजें खाने से होती है. कोलेस्टॉल होने पर यह खून की नसों में जम जाता है और हार्ट अटैक व स्ट्रोक का खतरा पैदा कर सकता है. ऐसे में हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल को कैसे कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं?

