Health Tips: खाने में इन मसालों का जरूर करें उपयोग, बॉडी रहेगी हमेशा फिट
topStories1hindi1725665
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Health Tips: खाने में इन मसालों का जरूर करें उपयोग, बॉडी रहेगी हमेशा फिट

Spices: खाना बनाने के लिए भारत में कई तरह के मसालों का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आपको खाना बनाते समय किन मसालों का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Health Tips: खाने में इन मसालों का जरूर करें उपयोग, बॉडी रहेगी हमेशा फिट

Spices Can Help Digestion: खाना बनाने के लिए भारत में कई तरह के मसालों का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. जिसे ना केवल खाना टेस्टी बनता है बल्कि सेहत को भी फायदे मिलते हैं. वहीं कुछ मसालों में का इस्तेमाल करना आपकी सेहत के लिए बहुत अच्छा होता है.  लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि कुछ मसालों का इस्तेमाल खाने में जरूर करना चाहिए  हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आपको खाना बनाते समय किन मसालों का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह