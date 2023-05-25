Hair Care Tips: आपकी ये गलतियां बालों को पहुंचाती हैं नुकसान? फौरन करें सुधार
Hair Care Tips: आपकी ये गलतियां बालों को पहुंचाती हैं नुकसान? फौरन करें सुधार

Hair Damaging:  अगर आप अच्छी डाइट नहीं लेते हैं तो इसका असर बालों पर साफ दिखाई देता है.वहीं  हमारी रोज की कुछ आदतें ऐसी होती है जो हमारे बालों के लिए नुकसानदायक होती हैं.

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

Hair Care Tips: आपकी ये गलतियां बालों को पहुंचाती हैं नुकसान? फौरन करें सुधार

Hair Damaging Habits: हर कोई काले घने और हेल्दी बाल पाना चाहता है. लेकिन अगर आप अच्छी डाइट नहीं लेते हैं तो इसका असर बालों पर साफ दिखाई देता है.जी हां पोषण की कमी से बाल टूटने लगते हैं और कमजोर भी हो जाते हैं. लेकिन कुछ आदतों में बदलाव करके आप बालों को हेल्दी बना सकते हैं. बता दें हमारी रोज की कुछ आदतें ऐसी होती है जो हमारे बालों के लिए नुकसानदायक होती हैं चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि बालों नुकसान पहुंचाने वाली आदतें कौन सी होती हैं?

