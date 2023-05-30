Papaya: ये लोग भूलकर भी न खाएं पपीता, पड़ सकते हैं लेने के देने
Papaya: ये लोग भूलकर भी न खाएं पपीता, पड़ सकते हैं लेने के देने

Papaya Seeds: पपीता सेहत के लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद होता है. लेकिन इन सबके बाद भी यह आपकी सेहत को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है. हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि पपीते का सेवन किन लोगों को नहीं करना चाहिए?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Benefits Of Papaya Seeds: पपीता सेहत के लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद होता है.वहीं पपीता वजन कम करने में भी मददगार होता है.वहीं इसमें विटामिन ए, विटामिन सी, प्रोटीन, कैल्शियम, फास्फोरस, आयरन जैसे कई पोषक तत्व पाए जाते हैं. लेकिन इन सबके बाद भी यह आपकी सेहत को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है. जी हां हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि किन लोगों पपीता का सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि पपीते का सेवन किन लोगों को नहीं करना चाहिए?

