Period Cramps: पीरियड्स के समय इन चीजों को जरूर खाएं, ब्लोटिंग की होगी छुट्टी
 Bloating: पीरियड्स के समय महिलाओं को पेट में दर्द , ऐंठन, माइग्रेन और कमर दर्द जैसी कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ता है. ऐसे में आपको कुछ चीजों का सेवन करना चाहिए.

Get Rid Of Bloating: पीरियड्स के समय महिलाओं को पेट में दर्द , ऐंठन, माइग्रेन और कमर दर्द जैसी कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ता है. वहीं इस दौरान पेट में होने वाले असहनीय दर्द होता है जिससे राहत पाने के लिए महिलाएं दवाओं का सहारा लेती हैं. लेकिन ऐसा करना आपकी लिए नुकसादायक हो सकता है. ऐसे में आपको कुछ चीजों का सेवन करना चाहिए.चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि पीरियड्स के समय महिलाओं को किन चीजों का सेवन करना चाहिए?

