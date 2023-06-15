Frequent Thirst: बार-बार लग रही है प्यास? हो सकते हैं इस बड़ी बीमारी का संकेत
Frequent Thirst: बार-बार लग रही है प्यास? हो सकते हैं इस बड़ी बीमारी का संकेत

Reasons For Excessive Thirst:  अगर आपको बार-बार प्यास लगती है और पानी पीने के बावजूद भी आपकी प्यास नहीं बुझ रही है तो इसे हल्के में नहीं लेना चाहिए. 

Jun 15, 2023

Reasons For Excessive Thirst: गर्मियों का मौसम चल रहा है. ऐसे में प्यास लगना एक आम बात है लेकिन अगर आपको बार-बार प्यास लगती है और पानी पीने के बावजूद भी आपकी प्यास नहीं बुझ रही है तो इसे हल्के में नहीं लेना चाहिए. क्योंकि ये कई बीमारियों का कारण हो सकता है. जी हां बार-बार प्यास लगना भविष्य में आपको परेशान कर सकता है. ऐसे में अगर आपको भी बार-बार प्यास लगती है तो जरा संभल जाएं. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि बार-बार प्यास लगने की क्या वजह हो सकती है?
प्यास लगने की हो सकती हैं ये बड़ी वजह-
ड्राई माउथ-

