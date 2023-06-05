Summer Makeup: गर्मियों फेस पर नहीं टिकता है मेकअप, फॉलो करें ये टिप्स
Summer Makeup: गर्मियों फेस पर नहीं टिकता है मेकअप, फॉलो करें ये टिप्स

Makeup Hacks: गर्मी का मौसम चल रहा है.  लेकिन गर्मियों में मेकअप पैची होने लगता है.कभी-कभी आइलाइन भी फैलने लगते हैं.  चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएं कि गर्मियों में मेकअप किस तरह करना चाहिए?

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Summer Makeup: गर्मियों फेस पर नहीं टिकता है मेकअप, फॉलो करें ये टिप्स

Sweat-Proof Makeup Hacks: गर्मी का मौसम चल रहा है. ऐसे में स्किन से जुड़ी दिक्कत होना आम बात है. वहीं आजकल मेकअप हर कोई करता है. लेकिन गर्मियों में मेकअप पैची होने लगता है.कभी-कभी आइलाइन भी फैलने लगते हैं. ऐसा पसीना आने की वजह से होने लगता है.ऐसे में आपको परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है क्योंकि हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप पैची मेकअप से कैसे बच सकते हैं. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएं कि गर्मियों में मेकअप किस तरह करना चाहिए?

