Skin Care Tips: गर्मियों में हो गया है फेस टैन? अपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय
Skin Care Tips: गर्मियों में हो गया है फेस टैन? अपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

 Tan Removal: सन टैन की समस्या गर्मियों में ज्यादा देखने को मिलती है. लेकिन चेहरे के टैन को दूर करने के लिए कुछ खास घरेलू उपाय अपनाने चाहिए. 

Skin Care Tips: गर्मियों में हो गया है फेस टैन? अपनाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

Home Remedies For Tan Removal: सन टैन की समस्या गर्मियों में ज्यादा देखने को मिलती है. लेकिनचेहरे के टैन को दूर करने के लिए कुछ खास घरेलू उपाय अपनाने चाहिए. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि धूप में अधिक समय तक रहने की वजह से आपकी स्किन डार्क और झुर्रिदार नजर आने लगती है.चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि घरेलू उपाय से स्किन की टैनिंग कैसे दूर कर सकते हैं?
चेहरे के टैन को इन तरीकों से दूर करें-
दही और शहद-

