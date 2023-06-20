Skin Care: टमाटर की मदद से दूर होंगे काले धब्बे, इस तरह से करें इस्तेमाल
topStories1hindi1746039
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Skin Care: टमाटर की मदद से दूर होंगे काले धब्बे, इस तरह से करें इस्तेमाल

How To Apply Tomato On Face For Acne Scarsगर्मी का मौसम चल रहा है ऐसे में फेस पर कील-मुंहासे होना एक आम बात है. ऐसे में अगर आप भी चेहरे पर मुंहासों के निशान से परेशान हैं तो टमाटर आपकी ये दिक्कत दूर करने में मदद करेगा.

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

Skin Care: टमाटर की मदद से दूर होंगे काले धब्बे, इस तरह से करें इस्तेमाल

Tomato For Acne: गर्मी का मौसम चल रहा है ऐसे में फेस पर कील-मुंहासे होना एक आम बात है. वैसे तो अगर आप स्किन की सही से देखभाल करते हैं तो मुंहासे ठीक हो जाते हैं लेकिन इनके दाग-धब्बे स्किन पर ही रह जाते हैं. वहीं मुंहासों के निशान चेहरे की खूबसूरती को खराब करने का काम करते हैं. ऐसे में अगर आप भी चेहरे पर मुंहासों के निशान से परेशान हैं तो आपको अब परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं क्योंकि आपकी इस परेशानी को दूर करने में टमाटर आपकी मदद करेगा.जी हा यह स्किन की रंग में सुधार लाने का काम करता है. चलिए हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि कील-मुंहासों से कैसे छुटकारा पा सकते हैं?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: निर्माता असित मोदी समेत 2 पर FIR दर्ज, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी!
PAN card
सरकार का अल्टीमेटम! 10 दिन में निपटा लो ये काम, वरना जो होगा वो सोच भी नहीं सकते!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता