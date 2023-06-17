Teeth Whitening: इस देसी जुगाड़ से दूर होगा दांतों का पीलापन, काम आएगा ये होममेड पाउडर
topStories1hindi1741836
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Teeth Whitening: इस देसी जुगाड़ से दूर होगा दांतों का पीलापन, काम आएगा ये होममेड पाउडर

Yellow Teeth: पीले दांत न सिर्फ हमारी खूबसूरती को बिगाड़ते हैं, बल्कि ये दांतों की सेहत के लिए भी अच्छे नहीं होते, इसलिए आप घरेलू उपायों के दरिए दांतों की सफाई करें.

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

Teeth Whitening: इस देसी जुगाड़ से दूर होगा दांतों का पीलापन, काम आएगा ये होममेड पाउडर

Teeth Cleaning: दांतों की सफेदी के बिना चेहरे की खूबसूरती बेमानी है, कई बार येलो टीथ की वजह से हम खुलकर हंस भी नहीं पाते और किसी वजह से दांत दिख जाए तो काफी शर्मिंदगी का सामना करना  पड़ता है. अगर आप दांतों की सफाई सही तरीके से नहीं करेंगे तो पीलापन जमने लगेगा. अक्सर दिन में 2 बार ब्रश या दातुन करने की सलाह दी जाती है, लेकिन कई लोग इस आसान टिप्स को भी फॉलो नहीं कर पाते. हालांकि अब घबराने की जरूरत नहीं आप एक आसान से घरेलू उपाय के जरिए दांतों में सफेदी वापस ला सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार