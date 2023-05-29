Belly Fat: 30 दिन में गायब होगा निकला हुआ पेट, रोजाना करें बस ये काम
topStories1hindi1716430
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Belly Fat: 30 दिन में गायब होगा निकला हुआ पेट, रोजाना करें बस ये काम

 Reduce Belly Fat: बहुत से लोग इस बाद से शर्मिंदा महसूस करते हैं क्योंकि उनके पेट पर चर्बी होती है. हम यहां आपको कुछ ऐसे टिप्स बतएंगे जिन्हें अपनाकर आप एक महीने में ही बेली फैट आसानी से कम कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Belly Fat: 30 दिन में गायब होगा निकला हुआ पेट, रोजाना करें बस ये काम

How To Reduce Belly Fat: बहुत से लोग इस बाद से शर्मिंदा महसूस करते हैं क्योंकि उनके पेट पर चर्बी होती है.वहीं मोटापे की वजह से आपको कई बीमारियां अपनी चपेट में ले सकती हैं.ऐसे में आपको परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है और न ही आपको जिम में जाकर घंटों तक पसीना बहाने की जरूरत है क्योंकि हम यहां आचलिए जानते हैं कैसे?
इन तरीकों से बेली फैट करें कम-
डांस करके घटाएं पेट-

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!