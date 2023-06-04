Brazil: खूबसूरत, करोड़पति फिर भी तन्हा... हैरान कर देगी इस लड़की की परेशानी की वजह
Brazil: खूबसूरत, करोड़पति फिर भी तन्हा... हैरान कर देगी इस लड़की की परेशानी की वजह

World News: ब्राजील की इस खूबसूरत महिला का कहना है कि उसकी खूबसूरती ही उसकी सबसे बड़ी दुश्मन बन गई है. इस वजह से उसके पास रोजाना सैकड़ों लड़कों के प्रपोजल आते हैं लेकिन वो उससे शादी (Marriage) नहीं करना चाहते हैं. 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Rich woman still Single: सुंदर और खूबसूरत दिखने के लिए महिलाएं पार्लर, सैलून, मेकअप, स्पा, पर्सनालिटी डेवलपमेंट और न जाने क्या-क्या जतन करती हैं, लेकिन क्या हो अगर ये सारी खूबियां होने के बावजूद कोई लड़की अबतक सिंगल हो? पढ़ने में ये बात जरूर कुछ अटपटी लग रही होगी लेकिन है एकदम सौ फीसदी सच. यहां बात ब्राजील की रहने वाली बोल्ड एंड ब्यूटीफुल और बेहद स्टाइलिश जूलिया मेडीरॉस (Julia Medeiros) की जो हॉट एंड सेक्सी होने के बावजूद अपनी निजी जिंदगी में एकदम तन्हा यानी बिलकुल अकेली हैं. जूलिया के साथ ऐसा क्यों हैं उन्हें कोई पार्टनर क्यों नहीं मिल रहा है? इन सवालों का जवाब जानने के लिए आपको उनकी पूरी कहानी जानने के साथ उनका बैकग्राउंड भी समझना पड़ेगा.

