Biggest Lips: लाखों खर्च करके बढ़ाया लिप्स का साइज, अब दर-दर भटक रही है लेकर इतने बड़े होंठ
topStories1hindi1748862
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Biggest Lips: लाखों खर्च करके बढ़ाया लिप्स का साइज, अब दर-दर भटक रही है लेकर इतने बड़े होंठ

Biggest Lip Women: मशहूर होने की चाहत या दिमागी फितूर? दुनिया में अक्सर लोग कुछ ऐसा कर गुजरते हैं कि बैठे बिठाए फेमस हो जाते हैं. यहां बात सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लुएंसर एंड्रिया इवानवो की जो अपने बड़े होंठो की वजह से दुनियाभर में फेमस हैं. वहीं उनके लिप्स का साइज देखकर कुछ लोग और बच्चे डर जाते हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Biggest Lips: लाखों खर्च करके बढ़ाया लिप्स का साइज, अब दर-दर भटक रही है लेकर इतने बड़े होंठ

Biggest Lips women looking for boyfriend: होंठों की गिनती चेहरे का सबसे खूबसूरत पार्ट के रूप में होती है. मुलायम और सुंदर होंठ के लिए महिलाएं क्या कुछ जतन नहीं करती हैं. ऐसे में अब सोचिये अगर होंठ ही सुंदर न हो तो ऐसे में आपकी खूबसूरती ढल जाएगी. ऐसी चिंताओं से इतर एक सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर ने अपने लिप्स के साथ ऐसा एक्सपेरिमेंट किया जो उसे महंगा पड़ गया है. उसने लाखों रुपये खर्च करके अपने लिप्स का साइज बढ़ा लिया लेकिन अब इन्हीं बड़े-बड़े होंठो की वजह से उसकी हालत पतली हो गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Church
सालों पहले गायब हुआ चर्च अचानक आया सामने, इस देश में हुई यह अजीबो-गरीब घटना
Dhanush
Raanjhanaa: नमाज में वो थी पर ऐसा लगा कि दुआ हमारी कबूल हो गई; दस साल, 10 डायलॉग
Monalisa
बोल्ड बनकर मोनालिसा ने 'साड़ी के फॉल सा' गाने पर किया ऐसा हॉट डांस, फिसल गए फैंस