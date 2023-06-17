Love Story: कहानी पूरी फिल्मी है! अपनी ही शादी में आए दोस्‍त को दिल दे बैठी दुल्हन, फिर हुआ ये
Love Story: कहानी पूरी फिल्मी है! अपनी ही शादी में आए दोस्‍त को दिल दे बैठी दुल्हन, फिर हुआ ये

Trending Love story: एक दुल्हन अपनी ही शादी में पहुंचे दोस्‍त से दिल लगा बैठी. तब उसने सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि उसका एक फैसला उसकी जिंदगी को 360 डिग्री बदल देगा. 

Jun 17, 2023

UK Love story: प्यार, इश्क और मोहब्बत जो न कराए कम है. कहते हैं कि प्यार में आदमी पागल हो जाता है. किसी के दिलोदिमाग में वायलन बजने लगते हैं तो किसी की भूख-प्यास मर जाती है. वहीं कुछ आशिक ऐसे भी होते हैं जिन्हें पहली नजर वाला प्यार हो जाता है. प्रेम कहानियों के ऐसे कई किस्से आपने अपने आस-पास देखे सुने होंगे लेकिन अब आपको जिस लव स्टोरी के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं वो कहानी पूरी फिल्मी है. दरअसल इस मामले में एक शादी के स्टेज में बैठी एक दुल्हन को सेरिमनी अटेंड करने आए एक दोस्त से प्यार हो गया. हालांकि उस वक्त तो वह चुप रही लेकिन कुछ साल बाद वही उसका हमसफर बन गया.

