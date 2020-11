कार्टून नेटवर्क ने बनाया कमला हैरिस से प्रेरित 'Powerpuff Girls' का नया वर्जन, वायरल हुई पोस्ट

And just like that, she spoke. Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic win! Kamala is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the Vice President of the United States! Harris has served as the United States Senator for California since 2017. Born in Oakland, CA to two immigrant parents, her mother from India and father from Jamaica, she has spent her life fighting injustice. Thank you for being an inspiration for girls everywhere.#kamalaharris #vicepresidentkamalaharris #cartoonnetwork #powerpuffgirls #2020election #shedidthat #womenforthewin #strongertogether #voteforwomen #electwomen #womeninoffice #womenempowerment #womenempoweringwomen

