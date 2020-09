Pip travel update: It’s now all on track for flight #3! This is the long one LA to Auckland. After some hiccups with official paperwork Pip has now been successfully processed by the great team at Jetpets in Los Angeles who have been cuddling and walking her during her last day on American soil. @insteinbergram @staceyhopegreen @mhyoung83 and I are on tender-hooks.... She was bumped from one flight to Auckland this afternoon but reconfirmed shortly thereafter on another AirNZ flight which leaves an hour later (who knew there were so many flights going to New Zealand tonight!) Now she’s been checked by the USDA govt vet, accepted by LAX airport and her crate sealed for export She has a long road now ahead as she waits nearly 4 hours to fly at 10.30pm local time. Flight time is then 13 hours so this will be tough for her, here’s hoping she will sleep most of the way. #goodgirl #cmonhomepip #keepgoing #heregirl #travelingpup #airNZ #aucklandbound #seenz #laflight #aircargo #weinerdog #doxie #dachshund #minidachshund #noplansjustoptions

