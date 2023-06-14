Donald Trump को सीक्रेट डॉक्यूमेंट केस में बड़ी राहत, कोर्ट में सरेंडर के बाद गिरफ्तारी; फिर मिली रिहाई
Donald Trump को सीक्रेट डॉक्यूमेंट केस में बड़ी राहत, कोर्ट में सरेंडर के बाद गिरफ्तारी; फिर मिली रिहाई

US Secret Document Case: अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) को सीक्रेट डॉक्यूमेंट मामले में बड़ी राहत मिली है और मंगलवार को मियामी कोर्ट में सरेंडर के बाद उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया, हालांकि कोर्ट ने राहत देते हुए उन्हें सशर्त रिहा कर दिया.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Donald Trump को सीक्रेट डॉक्यूमेंट केस में बड़ी राहत, कोर्ट में सरेंडर के बाद गिरफ्तारी; फिर मिली रिहाई

Donald Trump Secret Document Case: अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) सीक्रेट डॉक्यूमेंट मामले में मंगलवार को आरोपों का सामना करने के लिए मियामी संघीय अदालत पहुंचे थे, जहां उन्होंने सरेंडर कर दिया. आत्मसमर्पण के बाद ट्रंप को गिरफ्तार किया गया, हालांकि करीब 45 मिनट तक चली सुनवाई के बाद उन्हें कोर्ट से सशर्त रिहाई मिल गई. सुनवाई के दौरान डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने सीक्रेट डॉक्यूमेंट मामले (Secret Document Case) में खुद को निर्दोष बताया और कहा कि यह पूरा मामला राजनीति से प्रेरित है.

