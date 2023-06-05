सालाना 2 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की कमाई, बिना किसी बड़ी डिग्री के इस शख्स ने अपने हर सपने को किया पूरा
topStories1hindi1725464
Hindi Newsदुनिया

सालाना 2 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की कमाई, बिना किसी बड़ी डिग्री के इस शख्स ने अपने हर सपने को किया पूरा

Story Of Success: स्टीफेन फ्राई अब सालाना  £210,000  (2 करोड़ 16 लाख भारतीय रुपये) से भी ज्यादा कमा लेते हैं. उन्होंने पश्चिम लंदन के केंसिंग्टन में एक टॉप फ्लैट खरीदा है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

सालाना 2 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की कमाई, बिना किसी बड़ी डिग्री के इस शख्स ने अपने हर सपने को किया पूरा

UK News; आप भी अगर उन लोगों में से हैं जो यह मानते हैं कि पैसे कमाने के लिए अच्छी डिग्री का होना जरूरी है तो आज हम आपको एक शख्स के बारे में बताएंगे जिसकी कहानी जानने के बाद आपकी यह राय बदल जाएगी. मिरर की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस शख्स का नाम स्टीफेन फ्राई (Stephen Fry) है जो आज कामयाबी के शिखर पर है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह