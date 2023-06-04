‘आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि....’ इशारों इशारों में विदेश मंत्री ने साधा राहुल गांधी निशाना
‘आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि....’ इशारों इशारों में विदेश मंत्री ने साधा राहुल गांधी निशाना

Rahul Gandhi's US Visit: कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने अपनी अमेरिका यात्रा के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और उनकी सरकार पर कई बार निशाना साधा था, जिसके बाद जयशंकर की यह टिप्पणी आई है.

S Jaishankar News: विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने शनिवार को कहा कि जब कोई व्यक्ति देश से बाहर जाता है, तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि कुछ चीजें ‘राजनीति से परे’ होती हैं. हाल में कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने अपनी अमेरिका यात्रा के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और उनकी सरकार पर कई बार निशाना साधा था, जिसके बाद जयशंकर की यह टिप्पणी आई है.

