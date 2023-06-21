Fake Vacations: गर्मियों के सीजन में ऐसा 'वेकेशन पैकेज', जहां बस 4000 रुपये में पेरिस घुमाने का दावा!
Fake Vacations: गर्मियों के सीजन में ऐसा 'वेकेशन पैकेज', जहां बस 4000 रुपये में पेरिस घुमाने का दावा!

Fake Vacation culture: गर्मियों की छुट्टी के इस सीजन में एक बार फिर से 'फेक वैकेशन' की चर्चा जोर-शोर से हो रही है. क्या है ये फेक वैकेशन कॉन्सेप्ट जो काफी समय से मार्केट में मौजूद है, आइए बताते हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Fake Vacations: गर्मियों के सीजन में ऐसा 'वेकेशन पैकेज', जहां बस 4000 रुपये में पेरिस घुमाने का दावा!

Fake A Vacation: गर्मी की छुट्टियां चल रही हैं. आप में से कई लोगों ने घूमने के लिए एयर टिकट और होटल बुक करा लिए होंगे. लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होंगे जिन्हें ऑफिस से छुट्टी नहीं मिली होगी या उनके पास किसी हिल स्टेशन जाने और घूमने का बजट नहीं होगा. ऐसे कुछ लोग खुद को छुट्टियां मना रहे लोगों से कमतर महसूस करते होंगे. यानी सोशल मीडिया पर दूसरों को छुट्टी मनाते देखना लोगों को बेचैन कर देता है. इसे ही फोमो यानी Fear of Missing Out कहा जाता है. कहा जाता है कि लोग जब छुट्टियों पर गए दोस्तों और उनकी फैमिली की तस्वीरों को इंस्टाग्राम और फेसबुक पर देखते हैं तब ये FOMO और बढ़ जाता है. 

