Beauty Queen: ऐसे जानवरों के साथ सोती थी ये खूबसूरत लड़की, फिर यूं बनी ब्यूटी क्वीन
topStories1hindi1742882
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Beauty Queen: ऐसे जानवरों के साथ सोती थी ये खूबसूरत लड़की, फिर यूं बनी ब्यूटी क्वीन

Trending News: एनिमल लवर्स (Animal Lovers) की एक अलग दुनिया है. जिसे जंगल बुक जैसी किताबों, फिल्मों और मोगली जैसे किरदारों में बड़े इमोशनल तरीके से दिखाया गया है. कुछ इसी कड़ी में अगला नाम जुड़ा है 20 साल की रिहाना कार्टियर (Rheanna Cartier) का जिसका नेक मकसद आपका भी दिल छू लेगा.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Beauty Queen: ऐसे जानवरों के साथ सोती थी ये खूबसूरत लड़की, फिर यूं बनी ब्यूटी क्वीन

Beauty Queen Rheanna Cartier: आज के सोशल मीडिया वाले युग में आपने उन लड़कियों के वीडियो और पोस्ट देखे होंगे, जिन्हें हमेशा अपने लुक्स की परवाह रहती है. हालांकि इसी दुनिया में कई लड़कियां ऐसी भी होती हैं जो भले ही सामान्य लुक वाली हों या फिर खूबसूरत और ग्लैमरस, उन्हें इस बात से कतई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि वो कैसी दिखती हैं. एक ऐसी ही टॉमबॉय लड़की जो कभी जानवरों के बीच रहती थी, उसका खाना-पानी, उठना-बैठना और यहां तक कि सोना-जागना भी जानवरों के साथ होता था अब वो अचानक एक ऐसे अवतार में आई है कि लोग उसे पहचान ही नहीं पा रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच