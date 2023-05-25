'थूक' बेचकर मोटी कमाई कर रही है ये लड़की, महीने की इनकम जानकर हो जाएंगे बेहोश!
'थूक' बेचकर मोटी कमाई कर रही है ये लड़की, महीने की इनकम जानकर हो जाएंगे बेहोश!

Strange Business Ideas That Worked: दुनिया में लोग पैसा कमाने के लिए क्या कुछ नहीं कर रहे हैं. खासकर विदेशों में तो ऐसे-ऐसे बिजनेस आइडिया हिट हो रहे हैं. जिनकी हिंदुस्तान में तो कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती है. यहां बात एक बेहद खूबसूरत लड़की की जो अपना थूक बेचकर जमकर चांदी काट रही है.

 

'थूक' बेचकर मोटी कमाई कर रही है ये लड़की, महीने की इनकम जानकर हो जाएंगे बेहोश!

Girl became Crorepati by selling spit: इन दिनों लोगों ने कमाई के कई ऐसे जरिये ढूंढ लिए हैं जो बेहद अजीबोगरीब हैं. फिर भी उनकी दुकान ऐसी चल पड़ी कि वो खुद भी हैरान हैं कि ऐसा कैसे हो गया? अब भला किसने सोचा था कि दुनिया में कोई अपना थूक बेचकर कमाई कर सकता है. लेकिन ऐसा सच में हो रहा है. यहां बात यूके (UK) की रहने वाली लतीशा जोन्स की जो बोतल में भरकर अपना थूक बेच रही है और इस काम से वो हर महीने बोरा भर-भर कर इतने नोट जमा कर रही है कि आलीशान मकान, दुकान और फॉरेन टूर जैसी न जाने कई अधूरी ख्वाहिशें पूरा कर चुकी है, जो कुछ समय पहले तक उसके लिए किसी सपने जैसी थी. 

