Girl dates old men: बस बुजुर्गों को डेट करती है ये खूबसूरत लड़की, अपनी एज के लड़कों में इसलिए नो इंट्रेस्ट

Age Gap Love stories: किसी को पहली नजर वाला प्यार हो जाता है तो कोई किसी और वजह से प्यार में पड़ जाता है. जमाना बदला तो लोग पैसे की वजह से भी प्रेम करने लगे. कुछ ऐसे ही मामले में खुद को सुगर बेबी (Sugar Baby) कहने वाली लंदन (London) की ये लड़की प्रेम कहानियों की वजह से सुर्खियों में है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:27 AM IST

Girl earning rupees from dating elderly first choice: एक कहावत है 'जहां चाह वहां राह' यानी कुछ कर गुजरने की ठान ली जाए चो दुनिया में कुछ भी असंभव नहीं है. यहां बात कमाई के नए नए साधनों की जिनके बारे में जानकर आप दंग रह जाएंगे. हम ऐसा इसलिए कह रहे हैं क्योंकि लंदन (London) की रहने वाली 24 साल की शार्लोट डेविस सिर्फ बुजुर्गों को डेट करती हैं. उन्हें अपनी ऐज के लड़कों में जरा भी दिलचस्‍पी नहीं है. क्योंकि ऐसा करके वो हर महीने लाखों रुपये बचाने के साथ वो अपना हर शौक पूरा कर रही है.

