Vande Bharat: वंदे भारत ट्रेन को लेकर सबसे 'अजीज दोस्त' रूस से भारत का क्यों हो गया पंगा?
topStories1hindi1732626
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Vande Bharat: वंदे भारत ट्रेन को लेकर सबसे 'अजीज दोस्त' रूस से भारत का क्यों हो गया पंगा?

India-Russia Ties: Transmashholding  रूस की सबसे बड़ी ट्रांसपोर्ट इंजीनियरिंग कंपनी है. इसी का हिस्सा है Metrowagonmash. यह कंपनी रेलवे के लिए रोलिंग स्टॉक का विकास, निर्माण और डिजाइन करती है. रेल विकास निगम लिमिटेड (आरवीएनएल) के साथ मिलकर इसको 120 वंदे भारत ट्रेनों के मैन्युफैक्चरिंग का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट मिला है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vande Bharat: वंदे भारत ट्रेन को लेकर सबसे 'अजीज दोस्त' रूस से भारत का क्यों हो गया पंगा?

India-Russia Friendship: वंदे भारत ट्रेनों के मैन्युफैक्चरिंग से जुड़े एक जॉइंट वेंचर में हिस्सेदारी को लेकर भारत और रूस के बीच विवाद खड़ा हो गया है. दरअसल इस जॉइंट वेंचर में भारत की कंपनी चाहती है कि उनकी हिस्सेदारी अधिक हो, जबकि रूस की कंपनी इसके लिए तैयार नहीं है. इसी कारण दोनों के बीच विवाद खड़ा हो गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट