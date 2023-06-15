ब्रिटेन में भारतीय मूल की लड़की की चाकू मारकर हत्या, परिवार बोला- टूट चुके हैं हम
topStories1hindi1738900
Hindi Newsदुनिया

ब्रिटेन में भारतीय मूल की लड़की की चाकू मारकर हत्या, परिवार बोला- टूट चुके हैं हम

नॉटिंघम में 19 वर्षीय ग्रेस कुमार की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी गई. उसके परिवार ने कहा है कि उनकी बेटी की मौत ने उन्हें पूरी तरह से तबाह कर दिया और उनका दिल टूट गया.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

ब्रिटेन में भारतीय मूल की लड़की की चाकू मारकर हत्या, परिवार बोला- टूट चुके हैं हम

नॉटिंघम में 19 वर्षीय ग्रेस कुमार की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी गई. उसके परिवार ने कहा है कि उनकी बेटी की मौत ने उन्हें पूरी तरह से तबाह कर दिया और उनका दिल टूट गया. ग्रेस ओ'माल्ली कुमार साथी छात्र बरनबी वेबर के साथ नाइट आउट से घर वापस आ रही थी, जब इलकेस्टन रोड पर मंगलवार तड़के चाकू मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी गई.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023