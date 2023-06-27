US एयरपोर्ट्स पर अब भारतीयों को नहीं लगना होगा कतारों में, क्या है नई व्यवस्था, कौन उठा सकता है फायदा?
US एयरपोर्ट्स पर अब भारतीयों को नहीं लगना होगा कतारों में, क्या है नई व्यवस्था, कौन उठा सकता है फायदा?

US Airports: अमेरिकी हवाई अड्डो पर  प्री-अप्रूव्ड भारतीयों की एक चुनिंदा कैटेगरी अब इमिग्रेशन काउंटरों पर लंबी कतारों और इंटरव्यू को दरकिनार करते हुए ऑटोमैटिक कियोस्क के माध्यम से अमेरिकी हवाई अड्डों पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय आगमन की सुविधा प्राप्त कर सकती है.

US Indian Air Passengers: अमेरिकी एयरपोर्ट्स पर अब भारतीयों को एक बड़ी सुविधा मिलने जा रही जिसके तहत उन्हें लंबी कतारों से छुटकारा मिल जाएगा. टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, घरेलू यात्रियों के लिए डिजीयात्रा के समान, प्री-अप्रूव्ड भारतीयों की एक चुनिंदा कैटेगरी अब इमिग्रेशन काउंटरों पर लंबी कतारों और इंटरव्यू को दरकिनार करते हुए ऑटोमैटिक कियोस्क के माध्यम से अमेरिकी हवाई अड्डों पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय आगमन की सुविधा प्राप्त कर सकती है.

