Japan Divorce Temple: कोई देवी-देवता नहीं, इस देश में है अनोखा डिवोर्स टेंपल, महिलाओं से है खास कनेक्शन
Women Rights: टेकोजी मंदिर से आधिकारिक रूप से महिलाओं को तलाक का सर्टिफिकेट मिलने लगा. इसको सूफुकु-जी के नाम से जाना जाता है. इस सर्टिफिकेट से महिलाओं को शादी से कानूनी तौर पर आजादी मिली. 

Temples in Japan: दुनिया में विभिन्न देवी-देवताओं के मंदिर हैं. कहीं आपको किसी देवी की मूर्ति मिलेगी तो कहीं किसी देवता की. लेकिन जापान का एक मंदिर जरा हटके है. 600 साल पुराने इस मंदिर को टेकोजी मंदिर के नाम से जाना जाता है. यह एक अनोखा तलाक मंदिर है. यहां वो महिलाएं जाती हैं, जो अपने पतियों से परेशान हैं. पढ़कर आपको थोड़ा अजीब लगा होगा, लेकिन यह सच है.

