Youngest Grandmother: मां बनने की उम्र में बनी नानी! बस इस ऐज में खिला रही है नाती; कहानी सुन लोग बोले 'हट झूठी'
Woman Became Granny at 33: जमाना तेजी से बदल रहा है. अपने पैड़ों पर खड़े होने के बाद लड़कियां जिस उम्र में शादी (Marriage) करती हैं उस उम्र में ब्रिटेन (Britain) की रूथ क्लेटन (Ruth Clayton) ग्रैनी यानी नानी बन गई हैं. उनकी ये फैमिली अब पूरे देश में चर्चा का विषय बन गई है.

Jun 22, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

England's Youngest Grandmother: भागदौड़ भरी जिंदगी में लोगों को खुद के लिए वक्त निकालना मुश्किल हो रहा है. ऐसे में चीन और भारत समेत दुनियाभर के कई देशों के शहरी इलाकों में शादी की उम्र बढ़कर 30-32 साल तक पहुंच गई है. हैरान करते आंकड़ों के बीच ब्रिटेन (Britain) की सबसे कम उम्र की नानी और उनकी नातिन की हंसती खेलती तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं. ब्रिटेन की रूथ क्टेटन 15 साल की उम्र में मां बन चुकी है. उनकी बेटी ने भी इस ट्रेंड को फॉलो किया और छोटी उम्र में ही एक बच्ची को जन्म दे दिया. अब इस तरह रुथ 33 साल की उम्र में नानी बन गईं. ऐसे में जब वो रोड पर अपनी नातिन को लेकर चलती हैं या सोशल मीडिया पर कोई फोटो पोस्ट करती हैं तो लोग दोनों को मां-बेटी कहकर प्यार लुटाते हैं. ये जोड़ी है ही ऐसी मानो वो उनकी अपनी बेटी हो.

