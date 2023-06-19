जासूसी उपग्रह की नाकाम लॉन्चिंग को उत्तर कोरिया ने बताया ‘गंभीर असफलता’, जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की लगाई क्लास
जासूसी उपग्रह की नाकाम लॉन्चिंग को उत्तर कोरिया ने बताया ‘गंभीर असफलता’, जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की लगाई क्लास

North Korea News: दक्षिण कोरिया ने शुक्रवार को उत्तर कोरियाई रॉकेट के 14.5-मीटर (15-यार्ड) हिस्से की तस्वीरें जारी कीं, जो 31 मई को टेकऑफ़ के तुरंत बाद उड़ान में विफल हो गया था.

Jun 19, 2023

जासूसी उपग्रह की नाकाम लॉन्चिंग को उत्तर कोरिया ने बताया ‘गंभीर असफलता’, जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की लगाई क्लास

Military Spy Satellite North Korea: उत्तर कोरिया ने 31 मई को अपने पहले सैन्य जासूसी उपग्रह को कक्षा में स्थापित करने का प्रयास किया था लेकिन उसे कामयाबी नहीं मिली थी. देश की सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी की एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में इस नाकामी को बेहद 'गंभीर' बताया गया और जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों को 'कड़ी' आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा है. उत्तर कोरिया की सरकारी एजेंसी केसीएनए ने यह जानकारी दी है.

