उत्तर कोरिया का जासूसी उपग्रह समुद्र में गिरा, सियोल में बजा हमले का सायरन मच गई अफरा तफरी
topStories1hindi1718388
Hindi Newsदुनिया

उत्तर कोरिया का जासूसी उपग्रह समुद्र में गिरा, सियोल में बजा हमले का सायरन मच गई अफरा तफरी

North Korea Spy Satellite Launching: उत्तर कोरिया लॉन्च के तुरंत बाद जापान ने ओकिनावा के दक्षिणी क्षेत्र के लिए अपनी मिसाइल चेतावनी प्रणाली को सक्रिय कर दिया. पीएमओ की तरफ से चेतावनी भरा ट्वीट भी किया गया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Trending Photos

उत्तर कोरिया का जासूसी उपग्रह समुद्र में गिरा, सियोल में बजा हमले का सायरन मच गई अफरा तफरी

North Korea Spy Satellite: उत्तर कोरिया ने बुधवार को कहा कि उसका लॉन्च किया गया सैन्य जासूसी उपग्रह समुद्र में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया. कोरियन सेंट्रल न्यूज एजेंसी ने बताया, 'लॉन्च किया गया नया सैटेलाइट ट्रांसपोर्ट रॉकेट 'चेओलिमा -1' कोरिया के पश्चिमी सागर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया.' उत्तर कोरिया का कहना है कि वह जल्द से जल्द दूसरा लॉन्च करने का प्रयास करेगा. हालांकि इस प्रक्षेपण ने दक्षिण कोरिया और जापान में अफरा-तफरी मचा दी वहीं. अमेरिका भी उत्तर कोरिया के इस योजना से परेशान है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज