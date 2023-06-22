PM Modi: वाशिंगटन में 200 साल पुराने इस होटल में रुकेंगे पीएम मोदी, 'राष्ट्रपतियों के निवास' से है मशहूर
Narendra Modi US Visit: वाशिंगटन में अपनी व्यस्त बैठकों के दौरान, पीएम मोदी विलार्ड इंटरकांटिनेंटल में रहेंगे, जिसे राष्ट्रपतियों के निवास के रूप में भी जाना जाता है. यह अमेरिका के सबसे प्रसिद्ध होटलों में से एक है. मोदी सितंबर 2021 में अपनी पिछली यात्रा के दौरान भी वहां रुके थे.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Willard InterContinental: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिका के दौरे पर हैं. उनकी ये राजकीय यात्रा है. अपनी यात्रा के दूसरे चरण में वह बुधवार (स्थानीय समानुसार) को वाशिंगटन पहुंचे. पीएम मोदी के यहां पहुंचने के बाद वाशिंगटन डीसी के विलार्ड इंटरकांटिनेंटल के बाहर प्रवासी भारतीयों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई. 

